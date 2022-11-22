New information is emerging online about new Blade movie made by Marvel and Disney. According to Deadline, while it won’t be as violent as the films starring Wesley Snipes, the group led by Kevin Feige is trying to “give this film a darker tone than other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects have done in the past.”

THR echoed that report, adding that hiring Mike Starrbury will inevitably result in an all-new script. “Details have been kept under wraps, but sources say the new intent is to give Blade a dark and gritty tonethat sits on the edgier side of Marvel movies and maybe even has commonalities with the Blade movies made in the early 2000s by New Line,” Kit replied.

Mike Starrbury

While Marvel Studios executives aren’t against the idea of ​​R-rated movies, Deadpool 3 by Ryan Reynolds is the only film so far confirmed to have this rating.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan is supervising it right now,” Feige confirmed before adding, “It will not be [girato] this year. Ryan is a very busy and very successful actor. We’ve already announced a number of things that we need to make, but it’s exciting that the project is underway. Again, this is a very different type of character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Ryan is a force of nature, and it’s just amazing to see him bring this character to life.”

Recall that the release of Blade is scheduled for September 6, 2024.

Talking about another film, namely Armor Wars, Marvel explained why it became a film, although initially it was a series.