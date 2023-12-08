Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games have announced that Arkane Lyon, developer of Deathloop and Dishonored, is creating a new single-player, third-person game based on the comic book hero Blade. “In honor of Blade’s 50th anniversary, we found the perfect match for Daytime in Arkane Lyon, a studio of uncompromising artists who continually push the boundaries of game design and innovation beyond the limit,” said Bill Rosemann, VP and Creative Director of Marvel Games. “In addition to their award-winning talent, it is their personal passion and bold vision for our half-human, half-vampire iconoclast that makes this collaboration perfect.”

Arkane Lyon has just started development on the game. “As a child of mixed heritage, I felt a special connection to Blade, a hero with a dual lineage,” said Dinga Bakaba, Game Director at Arkane Lyon. “The opportunity to put our own spin on this character is a dream of mine and a challenge our team embraces with passion. We couldn’t be happier to put players in Blade’s shoes as he becomes the champion of my hometown Paris, one pole at a time.”

The Marvel’s Blade game will take players to a quarantined section of Paris in the midst of a supernatural emergency. Gods have appeared who terrorize the city of lights and force Parisians to take refuge in their homes at night to wait for the dawn. “From his trench coat to his iconic sunglasses, Blade is an elegant and refined character,” said Sebastien Mitton, Co-Creative and Art Director, Arkane Lyon. “This project is the perfect opportunity to push Arkane’s artistic style into even more modern and bold territory. The essence of our work lies in the meeting between high-impact ideas and innovative know-how.”