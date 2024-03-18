Aaron Pierre is a 29-year-old British actor, known for the TV series Genius, the film The Enemy, Brother, Old and the TV series Krypton.

“There were conversations at first,” Pierre explained of his involvement. “As the project evolves, I am no longer part of it.”

The Marvel's Blade movie it's losing more pieces. Aaron Pierre had joined the project in 2022, but recently spoke to Variety and revealed that he is no longer part of the film.

More goodbyes for Blade

Aaron Pierre

There directed by Blade it was initially entrusted to Bassam Tariq and the script to Stacy Osei-Kuffour, but the two withdrew two months before production began. Yann Demange took over as director, while Michael Green was hired as screenwriter.

It is currently unclear when the film will begin production. As for the cast, Mahershala Ali he is still committed to the title role. It was previously reported that Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth had also been signed on for the project, and there has been no news to suggest that they have also dropped out of the project.

“We're working on it. That's the best I can tell you,” Ali said in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly. “I'm really encouraged by the direction of the project. I think we'll be back to work on it relatively soon.”

The head of Marvel Studios recently discussed how content production for Disney Plus has changed.