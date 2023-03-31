South African athlete Oscar Pistorius, also known as the ‘blade runner’, will not be released early. His request was rejected, authorities said. The 36-year-old man remains in prison for shooting his girlfriend.

The athlete, who had both legs amputated when he was a baby, was sentenced to 13 years in prison in 2017. It was previously said that Pistorius could submit a request for release because he is halfway through his sentence, but the committee rejected that request because, according to the court, the athlete has not yet served his minimum sentence. Pistorius can file again in August 2024.

In 2013, Pistorius fired several times with a firearm through the bathroom door of his home at his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp. According to the prosecutor, he did so in a fit of rage. The athlete himself has always maintained that he suspected that there was a burglar in his apartment and that he, on the contrary, wanted to protect his girlfriend. See also Private job creation in the US increases in February, shows ADP - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

No regrets

Steenkamp’s family is against a possible early release. According to relatives, Pistorius has not spoken the truth and has not expressed remorse. Steenkamp’s mother was on Friday at the prison in Pretoria where Pistorius is being held and where the hearing on the release was held. The mother and Pistorius were heard separately, according to the family’s lawyer.

In 2012, Pistorius became the first legless athlete to compete in the regular Olympic Games, then held in London. He also participated in the Paralympic Games several times. The South African was a global icon and signed several major sponsorship deals. There was therefore a lot of international attention for the murder case.