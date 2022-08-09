Blade Runner Enhanced Edition it was one of the bitter disappointments of the year, with a reworking of the interface and the technical sector that was terrible in all respects. Now we know why.

In an interview with PCGamesNthe developers of Night Dive, Larry Kuperman and Dimitris Giannakis, have had the opportunity to talk about the game and the wrong choices protracted until the final release. It seems that the main responsibility lies with Kuperman, interstarded in wanting to release the game precisely for the 40 years since the release of the film.

Considering also that in the Covid period a large slice & boxh; if not all & boxh; of the quality control team, the game was over.

“If anyone thinks there has ever been a decision, that we sat around a table and said we were going to launch a game not up to Night Dive’s standards, for economic reasons, out of indifference on our part, it didn’t happen.Kuperman said. “The root causes of this neglect were largely due to human factors. And I can’t say that if we had postponed it for a couple of months things would have been better.”

In short, one of the most anticipated projects has become one of the worst game candidates of the year. All that remains is to wait for a possible new remaster or, why not, a real remake.

Source: PCGamesN