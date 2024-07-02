Prime Video is currently in the process of creating the series Blade Runner 2099. This will be part of the beloved science fiction universe inspired by Ridley Scott’s 1982 film. The cast members have just been revealed.

Some time ago it was revealed that Blade Runner 2099 It would star Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and actress Hunter Schaffer, known for her role in Euphoria. They will be joined by a cast full of well-known names and some relatively new to the industry.

In its cast we have Katelyn Rose Downey, who appeared in The Nun II; Dimitri Abold, who appeared in The Hunger Games; Lewis Gribben, from Somewhere Boy and Daniel Rigby of Renegade Nell. All of them are added as recurring characters throughout the series.

Source: Warner Bros.

For now the plot details of Blade Runner 2099 are scarce. Especially when it comes to the actors and the roles they’ll be playing. However, the fact that they’ve already made so much progress with the cast could be an indication that they’ll soon share more details about what we can expect from this series. Do you think it lives up to the films?

What do we know about Blade Runner 2099?

As you may have guessed from the number, Blade Runner 2099 will function as a sequel to the original film and 2049. So far, the little that is known about the plot is that Michelle Yeoh will play a replicant who is in the last moments of her life.

Production was set to begin in 2023, but was suspended due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike. Filming only resumed in May 2024, so we still don’t know when it might arrive. Fans will want to keep an eye on Prime Video’s networks for any news on this project.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.