Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth May Never See the Light of Day: Director Has Also Left

In the past few days, the resignations of Annapurna Interactive employees were announced: twenty-five out of twenty-five. The reason is known: disagreements with the company’s management. Many had already raised doubts about the fate of some internal projects, but now the situation is becoming clearer, and certainly not in a positive sense. For example, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is considered a doomed affair by many considering that lost the entire development team, including the director who today confirmed his farewell by modifying his work profiles.

Uncertain fate

Chelsea Hashthat’s his name, changed his LinkedIn profile, listing himself as “former Game Director of Annapurna Interactive”, thus starting the speculations about the game.

It was common knowledge that Hash had resigned, but her official departure was seen as a sign of the end of the new Blade Runner, at least in its current state. Hash previously worked on Solar Ash for Heart Machine and What Remains of Edith Finch for Giant Sparrow, two notable titles.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth has been described as the game that will bring the series back to video game form after 25 years. At this point it is unclear whether it will succeed. The story is expected to take place after Blade Runner 2049. Annapurna has not shared much information about the game, limiting itself to publishing a teaser and talking about a release on PC and consoles at a date to be announced.

Of course, it would be a real shame if a project like this ended up like this, especially considering the talents that were working on it. That said, the hypothesis that it will be taken by another team is also very controversial, considering that new developers should graft onto someone else’s workwithout any guidance.