The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to introduce Blade, the best-known vampire in comics. The new feature film will star Mahershala Ali and it will be part of phase 4 of the UCM.

Although the film was announced during the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, during the last year no news has been released about the new Marvel Studios project.

However, the news portal The Wrap informed that the film already has a scriptwriter and that this would be the playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour.

The creative is related to fiction based on comics, having previously worked as a story editor for the Watchmen series, which aired on HBO.

The new Blade film will be a reboot to replace the Wesley Snipes trilogy, which was praised by audiences in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Who is Blade?

Blade was created in 1973 by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, as a minor character in the comic book Tomb of Dracula, to later be the protagonist of his own story in a number of such Vampire comics.

Wesley Snipes could return as Dracula

The YouTube channel, Lords of the Long Box, claimed in late 2019 that the actor could return in the new Blade movie, but now as a villain. His character would be Dracula, since the feature film would be based on the first comics of the character, such as Tomb of Dracula, the saga that introduced Blade in the stories of Marvel in the 1970s.