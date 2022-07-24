To the San Diego Comic-Con The release date of the daytime vampire film Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, has been revealed. The film will be released on November 3, 2023. We still don’t know what it will talk about, but only the protagonist.

The film will tell the story of Bladewhose real name is Eric Brooks, also known as the Vampire Hunter, the Vampire Slayer or the “Diurnal”. It is a fictional character from comics published in the United States of America by Marvel Comics and created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in 1973. Already arrived at the cinema with Wesley Snipes, he is now ready to land in the MCU.