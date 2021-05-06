After several months of waiting, it was finally announced that the Blade reboot already has a filming start date.

Recall that Kevin Feige announced that the saga of the popular vampire hunter will restart within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be Mahershala Ali who gives life to the protagonist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production will begin filming the film from September to July 2022. Under this premise, the film would become part of the Phase 5 of the UCM.

Although the film already has Watchmen screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour to work on the project, there is still no indication of who the director could be.

Till the date, Blade It does not have an estimated release date or who the other members of the cast will be, so it only remains to wait for more details.

Wesley Snipes refers to Blade reboot

Wesley Snipes as Blade. Photo: Marvel

Renowned actor from the original Blade trilogy, Wesley snipes, pointed out in February 2020 that imitation is the best form of flattery, implying that his interpretation is unique and irreplaceable.

“Congratulations to Mahershala Ali, a great and wonderful actor that I look forward to seeing and experiencing for many years to come. Someday we will work together ”, declared the Hollywood artist.

What is Blade about?

The feature film focuses on a world at war, where humans and vampires coexist. Eric Brooks, better known as Blade, is the protagonist of the story and a bloodsucker who does not feed on people. He aims to finish off the beings of darkness who bit his mother and killed her when she was pregnant.