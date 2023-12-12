













During The Game Awards on December 7, a video game about the superhero was revealed, Blade. At the end of the trailer it was only indicated that it was in development, but not the consoles it will reach. This caused uncertainty among the players and now disney He came out to comment on it.

The game of Blade It will be developed by Arkane, a Bethesda studio that also belongs to Xbox. With this information and some recent deliveries of the study, The obvious thing is to think that it will be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. However, rumors began to circulate that it could be multiplatform at the request of Disney.

In the wake of so much speculation, a Disney spokesperson spoke about the game. According to them, there is no such request. The decision of which platforms it will reach depends entirely on Bethesda. Although there is still the question of whether it will be exclusive or not, at least we now know that the mouse company has nothing to do with the decision.

Some media have the theory that it was not said which platforms it will arrive on because it is very early in its development. Games currently take about five years to create. Therefore it could be that Blade It doesn't even reach current consoles and that's why they preferred to omit that information from the trailer.

What is known about Blade's game?

The game of Blade will be developed by Arkane Lyon. Eres studio was in charge of creating Deathloop and Dishonored. Unlike those titles, the vampire hunter's adventure will have a third-person view. There are no details about its gameplay yet.

Another question that remains is when it will arrive. Unfortunately there is no information regarding its possible release date. Not to mention we don't know how long it's been in development. Do you think we will see it by 2025 or later?

