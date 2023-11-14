Nintendo aired its Indie World this evening, November 14, 2023, and it showed Blade Chimera, a 2D action game. It’s a’console exclusive for Nintendo Switch and will be available from spring 2024.

Blade Chimera takes us to one Osaka of the future, which has become a dystopian cyberpunk world in which a group called the Chisa of Communion is tasked with protecting the city from demon attacks. We are one of them and during a mission we get the ability to use the Sword of Fairy Light. The weapon is actually a demo that has transformed into a sword.

There Sword of Fairy Light it can take down enemies, but also bend time by bringing once-present objects back into the environment, such as ladders and platforms to continue the adventure.

Tell us, what do you think of Blade Chimera?