With 25 thousand new diagnoses per year, it is the fifth most frequent type of cancer in Italy. Recurrent cystitis should also not be underestimated. An initiative and a video spot to draw attention to the symptoms

The message comes loud and clear right from the campaign title: Stop at red. Bladder cancer – a sign that can save your life. The red in question the first alarm bell, the presence of blood in the urine which can be a sign of many minor ailments, but which can also be a sign of a form of cancer that has been diagnosed beyond 25 thousand Italians every year. The video-spot created for the initiative, promoted by the PaLiNUro association (Patients free from urothelial neoplasms), then clarifies the concept well: in the face of such an evident signal, one must not delay, but immediately contact a doctor who can decide which ones are the necessary in-depth examinations. The goal is to sensitize people and inform them – underlines Edoardo Fiorini, president of PaLiNUro -. We are the ones talking and telling what happened to us patients to warn the population. The precious time: arriving at an early diagnosis means discovering the tumor when the chances of healing are greater, because the disease is still localized and has not metastasized. And, most importantly, it also means being able to be cured with less invasive therapieswith fewer side effects and a better quality of life.

The initiative Although it is not often talked about and it is not among the best known, bladder cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in our country, the fourth in the male population, which is most affected: in fact, in 80% of cases, the cancer affects men. But the numbers among women are increasing and the disease, in women, is often recognized late, as well as having more aggressive characteristics. It is no coincidence, therefore, that the protagonist of the video-spot Stop to red is a man. Directed by the director, awarded with several international awards, Fabrizio Mari and played by the eclectic actor of cinema, theater and advertising Mauro Negri, available on the campaign landing page and on the association's social channels PAlINUrowhere the messages of the campaign on prevention will also be transmitted early diagnosis with informative posts on symptoms and alarm bells not to be underestimated, promoting the invitation to speak with your doctor in the presence of suspicious signs.

Who risks more Urothelial carcinoma, more commonly called bladder cancer, a malignant neoplasm originating from the urotheliumthe mucosa that lines the bladder internally and the upper urinary tract that conveys urine from the kidney into the bladder, which is the organ most affected by this tumor – explains Giario Conti, national secretary of the Italian Society of Oncological Urology (SIUrO) -. The 5-year survival from diagnosis is about 80% in men and 78% in women, a figure due to the fact that two thirds of the forms are non-infiltrating, that is, they have not invaded the muscle wall and therefore have a more favorable course. and a higher chance of healing. Who is most likely to get sick? The average patient identikit includes people aged between 50 and 70, often smokers, because tobacco is the main risk factor – replies the expert -. The characteristic symptom the presence of blood in the urine (hematuria), but frequent urge and urgency to urinate, burning, pelvic pain and back pain should not be neglected either. And recurrent cystitis, often underestimated by patients and doctors themselves. Very often for this silent carcinoma, it does not show signs of yes, and cystitis is one of the most present manifestations, which is generally treated for a long time with repeated antibiotic therapies. For this reason, it is good that the doctor is aware of deepening the diagnostics – says Conti -. The presence of blood must always be investigated thoroughly, with tools such as ultrasound, urinary cytology and cystoscopy. Especially if the patient smokes or has smoked for many years.

Know the tumor subtype Fortunately, 60% of patients at diagnosis present with early stage disease, but 90% of cases have a relapse of the disease despite treatment. Much also depends on the tumor subtype present in the individual patient – he clarifies Patrizia Giannatempo, director of medical oncology at the IRCCS National Cancer Institute of Milan -. Urothelial carcinoma includes two forms: that "superficial"Or non-muscle invasive and that"infiltratingWhich instead affects the muscular wall of the bladder. Two out of three cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, when the cancer is confined to the mucosa and has not yet invaded the muscle wall. A third instead consists of "infiltrating" forms that can give in advanced stages metastases to regional lymph nodes and neighboring organs. And if for about 30 years bladder cancer has been treated more or less in the same way (surgery if possible, sometimes radiotherapy and different types of chemotherapy in the presence of an advanced stage neoplasm), thanks to the successes of scientific research, today they are available to doctors new effective treatments also for many patients with an advanced stage cancer.

Treatment A patient with muscle-invasive or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (approximately 20% of total cases) receives chemotherapybut for those who are not eligible for this treatment there are several options, among which immunotherapy, which reactivates the competence of the immune defense system to recognize malignant cells and kill them – continues Patrizia Giannatempo -. At the moment, the so-called FGFR3 inhibitors, drugs that bind to certain receptors on malignant cells and selectively kill them. Finally, we have a third category of new drugs, which are revolutionizing the therapeutic possibilities of patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma: monoclonal antibodies conjugated with an anticancer drug that binds to nectin, a specific receptor present on the surface of cancer cells. Conversely, the patient with non-muscle invasive disease can undergo local treatment such as TURB (transurethral endoscopic resection) and instillations of chemotherapy drugs into the bladder (BCG). Last but not least, there are local surgical treatments and combined radiotherapy treatments.