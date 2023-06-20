Over 300 thousand Italians (one sixth are women) live with bladder cancer, which represents 3% of all tumors and is the second urological neoplasm in men, after that of the prostate. A disease that has recorded an increase of 8% in the last year alone and that it is essential to identify early, and above all in a precise way, with a genomic analysis that defines its molecular profile. For this reason, a test will be developed (for in vitro diagnostic use) capable of detecting genetic alterations, with predictive value, aimed at treatment with molecular target therapies.

This is a highly effective test – reads a note – through a rapid analysis procedure that takes only three hours, using Real-Time PCR technology. This will allow doctors, based on the gene composition, to direct patients towards personalized pharmacological treatments with molecularly targeted therapies. The upcoming test – continues the note – is the result of a collaboration agreement between Diatech Pharmacogenomics and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, aimed at improving access to precision medicine for patients with bladder cancer.

“In recent years, research attention has increasingly focused on the development of new diagnostic tests capable of detecting genetic alterations of predictive value in oncology – explains Oliva Alberti, CEO of Diatech – At the same time it is already available and soon to be introduction of an increasing number of ‘intelligent’ drugs capable of targeting specific gene mutations, with a great positive impact on the quality of life of cancer patients and with the aim of making tumor pathologies increasingly curable. an absolutely innovative test and we are happy to start this new collaboration with Janssen”.