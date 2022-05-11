Bladder cancer is the fourth most frequent oncological pathology in the male population, after colorectal cancer (the fifth if we consider the general population). With a prevalence in Italy of 313,600 subjects, and an incidence in 2020 of 25,500 new diagnoses, it is more frequent in men than in women (20,500 cases per year in men and 5,000 in women), although the disease is in women it has lower survival rates than men. In fact, the net survival 5 years after diagnosis is 80% in men and 78% in women. These are just some of the data that emerged this morning at the press conference “Let’s give time to the present”, an event promoted by Merck and Pfizer in Rome to launch avelumab in Italy, a drug indicated for maintenance treatment in patients with locally advanced urothelial carcinoma or metastatic, which has not progressed after first-line chemotherapy.

The most common type of bladder cancer is so-called urothelial carcinoma (also called transitional cell carcinoma), which accounts for more than 90% of cases. Other types of bladder cancer – much less common – are adenocarcinoma and primary squamous carcinoma. Bladder cancer appears more frequently on the lateral walls of the organ and has a papillary appearance (i.e. as small growths) in 75% of cases, or a flat or nodular shape. It initially develops in the inner lining of the bladder, and can subsequently spread to the surrounding muscle and reach the lymph nodes, via the lymphatic pathway, or other organs such as the lungs, liver, bones, through the bloodstream. The behavior of bladder cancer is not always predictable with regard to relapses, aggression and metastases.

Cigarette smoking is one of the main risk factors, followed by chronic exposure to aromatic amines and nitrosamines (frequent in workers in the textile, dyes, rubber and leather industries) and any radiotherapy involving the pelvis. Diet plays an important role: excessive consumption of fries and fats is, in fact, associated with an increased risk of getting bladder cancer. Finally, there is evidence in favor of a genetic component as a predisposing factor.

The symptoms with which bladder cancer can present are also common to other diseases that affect the urinary tract. Among the most frequent: the presence of blood in the urine (hematuria) and the formation of clots, the burning sensation in the bladder when the abdomen is compressed, painful, urgent, or difficult urination and the greater ease of contracting infections. These disorders can become more severe as the disease progresses.

If bladder cancer is suspected, diagnostic procedures include ultrasound and cystoscopy. The latter consists of inserting a thin optical fiber instrument (cystoscope) into the bladder through the urinary tract and taking suspicious tissue samples which will then be analyzed under a microscope. Also important is the search for cancer cells in the urine sample (urinary cytology). CT (Computed Tomography), PET (Positron Exposure Tomography), and bone scan are useful in assessing whether the tumor has spread beyond the bladder to involve other organs.

The therapeutic approach, to date – was reiterated during the press conference for the presentation of the therapy – provides for combined interventions, which may involve surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

The possibility of surgical treatment of bladder cancer includes transurethral resection, for small non-infiltrating neoplasms and partial or total cystectomy (removal of the organ), depending on the clinical stage, aggressiveness and type of tumor. Surgery is also highly effective in carcinoma in situ, especially to prevent the disease from recurring.

Chemotherapy involves the administration of drugs that can eliminate cancer cells that have developed in the bladder and any other affected organs. In the case of advanced bladder disease, the first-line treatment in Italy is represented by a multi-chemotherapy, with schemes including cisplatin. In cases not eligible for cisplatin, schemes including carboplatin (usually combined with gemcitabine) represent an alternative choice. In patients who achieve a response to initial chemotherapy (complete response, partial response, or stationarity), maintenance immunotherapy with the avelumab monoclonal antibody has shown a significant survival benefit. Radiotherapy, on the other hand, uses high-frequency radiation to kill cancer cells and reduce the size of the cancer.

Prevention chapter: there are currently no scientifically reliable screening programs or early diagnosis methods. Urinary cytology can also give false negatives if cancer cells are difficult to distinguish from healthy cells. Therefore, it is necessary to implement prevention measures linked to lifestyle habits which consist in the abolition of smoking, in a healthy and balanced diet and in the surveillance of workers at risk.