If you are assuming that more urine means better detox, then let us say that it is not so. Because frequent urination can also be a sign of many hidden health problems. In fact, many times the situation can be so severe, that you lose control of urinary bladder.

Do you know that women feel more desire to urinate more often than men. That is why today we want to discuss this issue, so that you can know what is happening with your body.

Here are ten reasons behind frequent urination:

1. You may have a UTI

UTI ie urinary tract infection is one of the most common causes of frequent urination. Unfortunately, this infection is very common in women. According to a study published in Sultan Qaboos University Medical Journal, about 60 percent of women suffer from UTI, and because of this they often get urine. UTI triggers your bladder, due to which, you often urinate.

2. You are drinking too much coffee

Coffee or anything that increases urin will make you urinate more and more. Basically when you drink any such drink, your kidneys release more sodium (salt), due to which you feel the desire to urinate more and more.

Therefore, if you are drinking coffee more than the required limit, you are bound to urinate more than usual.

3. Are you stressed or worried

According to experts, being stressed is not good for your bladder. This is why it gets triggered to urinate more. Because of this you urinate frequently.

Also read: If you are not feeling well, then these 6 tips will help to make you feel horny

4. If you are pregnant, your baby is under bladder pressure

Leaking urine during pregnancy is very common, and almost every woman goes through it. Basically, when the fetus starts growing, it puts additional pressure on your bladder. Therefore, as soon as you bring something down your throat, the pressure exerted by your child forces you to urinate.

A review published in the International Journal of Urinary Science also suggests that urinary incontinence is more common in pregnant women.

5. You may have diabetes

Most diabetic patients report excessive thirst as a symptom. Because of this, they consume more fluids, and this is why they urinate very often. So, if you are also urinating frequently, get your blood sugar checked.

6. Your bladder may overreact

Overactive bladder or OAB is a condition when your bladder muscles become highly sensitive. In this disorder, you urge to urinate more often. Such people also get up to urinate more than two times, even at night.

7. You may have vaginitis

Yeast or bacteria does not matter – if you have a vaginal infection, it can cause frequent urination. The pills you are taking to deal with the infection may also cause frequent urination.

8. Your pelvic muscles may be weak

Even experts believe that weakened pelvic floor muscles can also cause urinary incontinence. Basically, it is difficult for weak pelvic muscles to control urine for long periods of time. That is why you need to urinate immediately.

9. You may have constipation

If your bowels are not clean, there will be additional pressure on your bladder. As a result you will need to use the toilet more often. Also, constipation can result in weakening of your pelvic floor muscles.

10. You may have sleep apnea

When you are in deep sleep, your body instructs your brain to release a hormone called ADH. This hormone instructs your body to hold onto that urine until you get up. But if you are suffering from sleep apnea like sleep apnea, then this hormone will not be released by your body.

Due to this, the oxygen level in your body also decreases and your kidneys have to release water. This makes you pee.

So dear friends, now you know that frequent urination is actually indicating about your overall health. Therefore, keep in mind the number of washrooms you are using, because if it is six to eight times a day, it is fine. If it is more, contact your doctor immediately.

Also read – Washing or wiping: know what is the best way to clean your vagina after urinating