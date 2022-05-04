Unveiled during the last Summer Game Fest, Blacktail is a game based on free will and inspired by Slavic legends that obviously caught the attention of the French publisher Focus Entertainmentthus deciding to support him.

If The Parasight studio seduced its world last summer with its original reinterpretation of the tale of the witch Baba Yaga, it especially convinced Focus Entertainment to integrate it into its future catalog. Blacktail is an action-adventure game, with an art direction as ambitious as its desire to modernize a monument of Slavic mythology.

At the command of young Baba Yaga, forced to flee to the forest of Blacktail after being accused of witchcraft by her family, players must help her survive the forces of evil that reside there as well as shape her destiny according to many moral choices.

“Bringing worlds and stories to life, offering the possibility to shape them and alter their results: it is this blend of strong narrative direction and player freedom that immediately convinced us to work with The Parasight team“says Focus Entertainment’s Yves Le Yaouanq.”The Parasight team takes players to the fringes of Blacktail, where they will experience an adventure that oscillates between the haunting and the wonderful, thrilling and thrilling – an experience that resonates perfectly with our ambitions in Focus.“.

Source: True Achievements