Blackstone in default, that’s why the American giant is “trembling”.

My past in the world of finance lasted for almost five decades and I don’t deny that I came across instruments which, according to the “distributors” were very interesting for savers (or for them?) linked to the brick world like timeshares or pseudo real estate funds sold with “certificates of ownership”. In the 80s, in full swing deregulation some companies, in Italy and beyond, were proposing the purchase of shares in these pseudo “real estate funds” promising earnings of over 20% per year; in those years i government bonds yielded between 15 and 18%. In various places I have expressed my negative opinion towards real estate funds, whether closed or open, which were then regulated by Law no. 86 of 25 January 1994.

THE real estate funds are “closed” because, unlike the “open” ones, in which participants can ask for the reimbursement of its contribution, the amount of the capital and the number of units are established at the time of establishment of the funds themselves and the right to repayment of shares it is recognized only at predetermined deadlines. Real estate funds_Layout 1 (agenziaentrate.gov.it) At the time it was said that with these funds it was possible to give boost to the real estate marketwhich is always in crisis, but when it works it becomes an excellent driving force for GDP.

