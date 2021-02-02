Block of social housing that the Madrid City Council sold to Blackstone, in a file image. Samuel sanchez

The future housing law has opened a new box of thunder in real estate. Little is known about the draft that the government is preparing, the intention of which is to bring the bill to Congress at the end of this month or in March, but some proposals that have transpired are not liked by the sector. For years, it has been showing its opposition to the rental price regulations, one of the measures that, according to the compromise reached by the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the vice president Pablo Iglesias should appear in the norm.

In this context, Eduard Mendiluce, real estate manager of the Blackstone fund (the largest homeowner in Spain), assured this Tuesday that social leasing is “one hundred percent responsibility of the Public Administration.” It responded in this way to United We Can, which is pressuring its government partner to include in the future regulation an obligation for large owners to allocate part of their properties to social leasing. At around the same time that Mendiluce participated in a real estate forum organized by the consulting firm PwC, the Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, intervened in Congress, who called for “a housing law that would give joint responsibility to the private sector in the guarantee the right to housing and commit him to fulfill the social function that he should have ”.

Belarra, who is part of the Iglesias team in the Vice-presidency of Social Rights, is the person in charge of that department and United We Can to negotiate the future housing law with the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (the former Promotion of , captained by the socialist José Luis Ábalos). “If the large owners allocated 30% of their homes to social rent, we could increase the public park in a few months by about 140,000 or 150,000 properties, helping to put an end to the housing emergency,” said the Navarrese deputy in her appearance before the commission that monitors the Spanish strategy to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In it, he also recalled that article 47 of the Constitution establishes the right to housing.

Belarra’s calculation presupposes that the large homeowners in Spain total some 466,000 flats, a figure well above the estimates currently made. Blackstone, for example, has about 40,000 flats and the second largest entity, Caixabank, through its real estate Building Center, is around 25,000. Although it must also be considered that the calculation would depend on what the law considers a large owner. In the decrees on the matter as a result of the pandemic, the Government has defined as such those who have more than 10 urban properties, excluding garages and storage rooms, or that total more than 1,500 square meters.

Social rent and affordable rent

Regardless of the figures, the formula does not like the sector. That is why the CEO of Anticipa and Aliseda, two of Blackstone’s real estate firms, has insisted on differentiating between social rent and affordable rent. If the first has said that it is the responsibility of the Administrations, in the second (which would be at prices below the market, but not for especially vulnerable people) it has said that “public-private collaboration enters.” To this end, Mendiluce has asked that public officials “encourage this type of agreement”, for which he has set an example for Portugal. “We must not go through the regulation route, if there will be no claims in court for expropriations for the right of use,” the manager has warned, who has also been very critical of the latest housing regulations of the Executive during the pandemic. “We are in a country that penalizes empty housing and penalizes renting, and there is a housing law that will go down the road of rent control [control de rentas], for which we are concerned ”, he assured.

His is not the only critical voice in the sector that has been heard in recent hours. Joan Clos, former mayor of Barcelona for the PSC and current president of Fiabci Spain, an employer association that brings together companies and real estate professionals, has also asked this Tuesday that “trust be generated between the public and private sectors to collaborate”. Clos, also president of the Asval rental home owners association (open to individuals and large homeowners), spoke at an act of the Association of Real Estate Agents of Catalonia (AIC) in Barcelona in which he defended the need for regulation because “if the market is left to act freely, it expels vulnerable groups from the city”. But for this he has asked for “formulas more similar to European models” and that do not scare off private investors. The president of the AIC, Anna Puigvall, already recalled this Monday in the same forum that the need for more social housing “cannot be solved with the contribution from private owners.”

“Historic” opportunity

The Ministry of Transport, the main one in charge of drawing up the law because it has state Housing powers, estimates that Spain has a social stock of only 2.5% of all homes, one of the poorest in Europe. The reason is that for many years housing policies focused on property (allocating billions to protected housing for sale that after a while loses that condition and goes to the free market) and in the last decade they practically disappeared, something that the newly released Budget is proposed to amend (although a large part of the increase corresponds to European funds that will have to be devoted to rehabilitation programs). There was also no lack of public housing disposals, such as the controversial sale of more than 1,800 homes that the Madrid City Council made precisely to Blackstone.

In the department headed by Ábalos, they are silent for the moment, both in the face of complaints from the sector and in the face of the manifestations of their government partners, which in recent months has caused more than one internal tension on behalf of Housing. This Monday, after United We can speak of “substantial discrepancies” that blocked the future regulation, in Transportation they responded by simply pointing out the “historic opportunity” involved in developing what will be the first state housing law of Democracy.

Few details have transpired about it, but in addition to the control of rent prices and studying the obligation of large owners to transfer flats for social rent, Unidos Podemos has also pointed to the mobilization of empty homes so that they go on the market – which it would imply defining what an empty house is, which currently has different definitions in regional legislation – and extending the ban on evictions of vulnerable people beyond the state of alarm. This last issue, approved in December as an urgent measure due to the pandemic, has already generated intense debates in the Government and ended up burning in the real estate sector, which believes that some of the assumptions it contemplates give wings to the illegal occupation of homes.