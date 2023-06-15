Blackstone and the Italian market: the alliance with Unicredit and more

Blackstone returns to interest in the Italian market after the legal dispute with Cairo and Rcs which ended in an agreement that resulted in the publisher’s Courier to buy back the historic headquarters in via Solferino For 59.9 million. Now the American finance giant has signed an agreement with Unicredit. the two companies – reports Milano Finanza – join forces in private credit For individual investors. Blackstone offers this service with monthly subscriptions and the possibility of monthly redemptions, therefore through a semi-liquid fund. The investments they are almost exclusively senior secured at a floating rate.

“Italy tops the list of European countries where Blackstone wants to expand“Andrew said Valerichairman of Blackstone Italia and senior managing director of Blackstone Credit, “the wealth market here has a estimated value of 1,100 billion euroswhich places it among the top five European countries for private wealth”, although “the majority of private investors are not allocated in alternative investments, and it is understandable why this is a interesting market for us”. The concrete signal after these declarations turns into an alliance between Blackstone and Unicredit.

