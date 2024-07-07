Blackstone and major investment funds dive into Japanese manga

Maybe it’s because they were explicitly invited by the Japanese Prime Minister. Smoke Kishida to invest in Japan. Or, much more realistically, because they have sensed the enormous opportunities arising from a yen in free fall. Whatever the official explanation, The world’s major investment funds have set their sights on Tokyo. It has become, quite unexpectedly, a sort of El Dorado full of opportunities just waiting to be seized. But be careful, because it is not only the real estate and traditional companies that attract companies, but also the elements of the Japanese soft power.



A concrete example? In the last few days Blackstone overcame fierce competition – which also included KKR – announcing a $1.7 billion deal to buy Mecha Comic operator, a Japanese online platform for reading manga.

Manga, for those who don’t know, are comics made in Japan. The trend to watch out for, therefore, coincides with the interest shown by financial giants towards the Japanese soft power empire.

Funds attracted by manga and Japan’s soft power

The calculation made by Blackstone and partners is simple: the value of Japanese entertainment content (i.e. games, anime, manga and, perhaps in time, films and even J-pop) is destined to increase.

The data are emblematic: At 4.7 trillion yen ($29.5 billion), the value of Japan’s soft power content exports – mainly games, manga, anime and films – nearly matched that of semiconductor-related exports, and the estimated value of all annual tourism spending. Kishida’s government has therefore set an ambitious goal: to quadruple that amount to 20 trillion yen by 2033.

As for the manga trend, it has literally (re)exploded in the West during the Covid-19 pandemic. Just think that in the last three years these comics have represented aroundhalf or more of all graphic novel sales in the United States. And they now occupy entire sections inside Western bookstores. In Japan, as the Blackstone deal shows, readers are increasingly moving towards smartphones and digital platforms, which are becoming to manga what Spotify is to music.

Manga and Soft Power Pop: A Golden Industry

But there is a significant problem for Japan: the country has not yet managed to convert the enormous success of its soft power pop into hard cash. Sure, product exports are worth billions of dollars, but the growth margin is much higher. From this point of view, funds like Blackstone could help Tokyo make the final leap in quality. Speaking of Blackstone, its president, Jonathan Gray, said the U.S. fund aims to reach 1.5 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) in deals in Japan by 2027.

The wealth manager Bain Capital – the same one that got its hands on in 2018 Toshiba for 2 trillion yen – instead plans to invest more than 5 trillion yen here over the next five years, until fiscal 2029. KKR intends to pour more than 1 trillion yen into the Asian country over the next decade.

What are the most sought-after sectors? Real estate, businesses, but also healthcare, automation, and robotics. Not to mention the latest trend: the soft power sector. Manga but also music and movies. And there are those who bet that, sooner or later, some entrepreneur will start to invest seriously also in collectible cards or gadgets of cartoons and television series.