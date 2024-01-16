'Kimetsu no Yaiba' invades Netflix with its third season, which covers the Blacksmith Village arc. After being considered the most watched anime in Japan in 2023, with a total of 20 million viewers, the series also called 'Demon Slayer' will premiere its season 3 on the aforementioned streaming platform, which arrives nine months after its official launch worldwide.

This new adventure will continue Tanjiro on his way to look for the blacksmith who will prepare his sword. On the journey he will meet some Pillars, who will be attacked by demonic entities, unleashing a fierce battle. In the following note we will tell you what time the third installment of the famous anime will be released, so that you don't miss it for anything.

What time does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 come out on Netflix?

The third season, and last so far, of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' It can be seen on Netflix from Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The anime, which is based on the manga of the same name created by Koyoharu Gotōgeyou will cross the arch of the Blacksmith Village.

It is worth mentioning that the anime developers announced the arrival of the fourth season of the series; However, there is still no set date for its premiere, although it is presumed that it could be between March and May 2024.

Below, we show you a list with the respective release times by country in Latin America and Spain.

Mexico, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 2.00 am

2.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Peru: 3.00 am

3.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

4.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay: 5.00 am

5.00 am Spain: 9.00 pm

How to watch 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 on Netflix?

To watch the new season of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba', you must enter the platform Netflix and search for the anime, either in the animes category on the main page or through the search engine. Once the series appears, click on it and you will immediately be able to enjoy this exciting installment.

However, to be able to watch the program you need to have a subscription to the famous streaming service, otherwise you will not be able to access its content. If you do not have an account, you will have to create one, to do this you must enter an email and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

The 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' anime premiered its first season on April 6, 2019. Photo: Ufotable

What is 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 about?

“Tanjiro travels to the blacksmiths' village in order to repair his sword and be able to continue his work as a demon slayer, because his revenge, which began after the tragic loss of his family, has not yet come to an end. . However, on his way he will encounter two Higher Moons. Fortunately, he will have the help of his friends and the Pillars of Love and Mist,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba'season 3.

How many episodes does 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' season 3 have?

season 3 of 'Kimetsu no Yaiba' will have a total of 11 episodes, the same amount as season 2, which arrived on Netflix in August 2023, more than a year and a half after its global premiere. Here we show you the titles of the chapters, as well as their respective duration: