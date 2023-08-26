The old friends, those of the magic circle, were the first to receive the Habemus! by their friend, who has just been named the new blue pope. Cryptic message, in pure Lucio da Certaldo style, an enigmatic man like few others: the image of a pen. Without comment. They, the chosen ones, the aristocracy of Cioni’s Galline. Something between the Round Table of Camelot and an armed elite, in the sense that they would leap into flames for their Arthur.