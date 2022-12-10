I guess those who can’t live without flags will be mourning the disaster of the Spanish team. I do not care to. I am a profiteer who only enjoys excellence and it is very rare to meet her in this boring World, in that immense and stinking business that inflames the clientele with joy, that gives passion to so many prosaic existences. In any case, I am relieved not to see Luis Enrique’s face for a while, that man who is so unjustifiably arrogant and lacking in the slightest grace.

And you continue to hear the pathetic mantra from so many players, focused on: “I’m going to go out on the field and give it my all.” Or “we have given everything, we have left our skin, but it could not be”. I deduce from the statement of these millionaire professionals that they could also give only a quarter, or half, or nothing. It also surprises me, but this is pleasing, that in most European teams there are plenty of black players or players with Arab roots. And can you imagine the children of immigrants who live on the periphery of European cities, or in impoverished Africa, kicking a ball from birth, knowing that if they stand out they will be able to aspire to find a place in the sun, open up from the ghetto. And what joy for any spectator with half a brain and a bit of decency to see the anger and desolation of Jean-Marie Le Pen when he denounced that there were few purebred Frenchmen in the team, that most of them belonged to families of immigrants. But there are also dark-skinned gentlemen enriched by football, guys like Neymar, Alves and Rivaldo, who show their unconditional support for unapologetic scoundrels like Bolsonaro. Elementary, admired Quevedo, powerful is the gift of money.

Samuel Eto’o, that irreverent Cameroonian loudmouth, released an anthological phrase when he was signed by a great team: “I’m going to work like a black man to be able to live like a white man.” Like a white lined. Well that.

