A few years ago — difficult to say when — the concept of Strategic Human Resources began to compose the discourse of professionals and companies. The intention was to separate the area from the bureaucratic personnel department, to position it as a fundamental discipline for the company’s success. But was HR really strategic? The answer to that question should start to change starting this year. In his 2022 Annual Letter to CEOs, Larry Fink, one of the most influential capitalists in the world at the head of the fund manager BlackRock, opened the text by discussing labor relations and placing the CEO and the work performed by HR as truly critical factors for the good performance of the companies.

+ The challenges for ethnic-racial democratization in companies

In the letter, published on the manager’s website on Monday (18), the CEO says: “Putting your company’s purpose at the base of your relationships with your stakeholders is critical to long-term success.” The phrase was highlighted on the page, with a yellow background. A detail that, between the lines, highlights the weight that the statement has. In the course of the text, the executive is emphatic in saying that the relationship between employers and employees has changed radically with the pandemic. That the world of face-to-face work on five days a week and unequal relationships is in the past. And it links the attitude that the corporation will adopt in this new reality to future results, stating that “creating better and more innovative environments for its employees [são] actions that will help companies make greater profits for their shareholders”.

With BlackRock’s positioning, it would not be surprising that the social and human resources agenda takes a similar journey to what happened with the ESG agenda: although the concept of sustainability had already existed since 1972 when it emerged during the United Nations Conference on the Environment Human Environment, only gained strength at the C-level table when the same Larry Fink, in the Letter to CEOs of 2018, declared that considering environmental risks became crucial for business risk analysis.

Having chosen to talk about people management, purpose and work models at the beginning of the letter does not mean that the ESG agenda has lost strength for the president of BlackRock. On the contrary, it indicates a strengthening, as it begins to look at the social pillar with the same lens that it has used for the environmental pillar in recent years. In short, it is showing the market that ESG is not a fad. It is capitalism, as he writes in the text. On the E (environmental) pillar, it is more aligned than ever with the global struggle to control global warming, a goal of the Paris Agreement. “All companies and all industries will be transformed by the transition to a net zero world. The question is, will you lead or will you be led?” The one asking is the CEO of a $10 trillion fund that is always looking for where to allocate its clients’ resources.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

