Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 11:53

Investment manager BlackRock announced the signing of an agreement to acquire a stake in almost half of Brasol, a company that operates in the Brazilian solar photovoltaic segment. The contribution – the value of which was not disclosed – will allow the manager to hold between 40% and 50% of the energy company and will be made through the Climate Financing Partnership (CFP) fund, owned by the manager itself. According to the companies, this is the initiative’s first investment in Latin America.

The transaction must be completed by the end of the year. With the consolidation, the manager will become a partner with the investment and financing arm of Siemens, which has had a stake in Brasol since 2020. “Collaborations and partnerships like this will allow us to advance much further than we would be able to”, stated the head of asset management and risks in the Americas at Siemens Financial Services, Richard Tesler.

According to Brasol’s president, Ty Eldridge, the initiative will allow the company to develop around 100 new projects, expanding the installed capacity from the current 130 megawatts (MW) to around 230 MW in the country in up to 18 months.

The company also hopes to expand the diversification of the company’s service portfolio. “The regulatory framework is changing the company’s growth. We are interested not only in solar, although it remains an interesting market”, he stated, in reference to the regulatory framework for the distributed generation segment that came into force in 2022. Among the sectors evaluated are transmission and electric mobility.

At the end of the first half of the year, BlackRock had around US$320 billion under its management in liquid and illiquid alternative investments and commitments. The president of BlackRock in Brazil, Karina Saade, said that fund managers, such as CFP, have discretion to choose assets, and there is no central decision on investments in specific locations, although she highlighted Brazil’s role as a global leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy.