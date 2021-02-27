With 7,000 billion euros invested in the largest multinationals – the combined GDP of France and Germany – BlackRock weighs heavily in the most important boards of directors, CAC 40 as Gafam. This enormous power comes to it from the institutions which entrust it with their money to be managed and placed on the financial markets. It can be money from private US pension funds, insurance funds, or banks, such as large corporate reserves. And because of the opacity that reigns there, it is considered the world’s largest shadow banking institution.

Enormous strategic power

Thanks to its trillions, BlackRock speculates in debt, in derivatives, but more than half of these sums are placed in the equity markets. More often than not, the asset manager keeps his shares just below the 5% mark in the company. Above this level, he is obliged to publish his position papers. Thus, last year, BlackRock was able to exercise its right to vote in 17,000 large companies in which it has shares. Enormous strategic power.

This is why, when his boss, Larry Fink, said in January 2020 that the rise in temperature on Earth represented a real risk for companies, the fund could be expected to use its power to to reorient ecologically the thousands of multinationals in which its influence is great. However, according to the firm Proxy Insight, during general meetings of companies in which it is a shareholder, the group voted for only 13% of the resolutions intended to protect the environment this year, against 20% in 2019. Conversely, BlackRock has shares in so many companies producing oil, coal and responsible for deforestation that it would have a direct responsibility in 30% of greenhouse gas emissions, assures a report by the NGO Urgewald.

Find here all our articles on BlackRock, the great finance guru.