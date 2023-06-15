













Blackpink’s Lisa takes a fan’s Nintendo Switch and starts playing in the middle of a concert | EarthGamer

The fact was revealed by the same owner of the Nintendo Switch. Through TikTok he shared the entire process for the console to reach the hands of the singer. In it we can see that he spent a long time raising his hand in the hope that I would see it.

Lisa, seeing the console, is excited and asks her security team to bring it over to her. He then starts playing despite being in the middle of a concert. Even one of her classmates approaches her as if to remind her that they were singing. After playing for a few minutes, return the Switch to its owner.

The moment immediately went viral and has been shared thousands of times on the social network. The Nintendo Switch user uploaded a video to go into more details and there he revealed that what Lisa played was Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So it seems that she is a fan of the brand.

Is Blackpink a fan of Nintendo?

It seems that several members of Blackpink have a certain love for Nintendo. After all, it is not the first time that they have been associated with video game creators. In fact, they celebrated the fifth anniversary of their formation in a very special way.

Source: Blackpink-Nintendo

The group decided to celebrate with their fans by creating an island within Animal Crossing New Horizons. Here players could enjoy various items and themed settings. They even had a chance to see some of the band’s most iconic outfits.. So don’t be surprised if we see other displays of her love for the creators of Mario.

