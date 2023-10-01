Lisa of BLACKPINK has managed to establish its first Guinness record with his solo song’money‘more than two years since the release of their album,’LALISA‘ on streaming platforms.

It was through the official account of Guinness World Records It was announced that the member who plays the role of main dancer of the most famous K-pop girl group, established a world record after ‘money‘ It will reach billion views on the platform Spotify.

It should be noted that the talented 26-year-old Thai debuted as a solo artist last September 2021 with a mini album that bears her name ‘LALISA’, which includes the single with the same title and ‘Money’.

It is important to note that in 2022, the successful rapper became the first soloist in the Korean pop genre to be awarded a MTV Video Music Awards.

Fans of the girl band known as ‘BLINKS‘, they have not hesitated to show their support for the idol, so they have spent their time thanking Guinness World Records for the recognition that the singer has received.

Who are BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK is the most famous girl band in historymade up of four members who represent luxury brands of clothing, makeup, footwear, phones and others.

Jisoo (Instagram photo)

The members of the group are Jisoo, Jenny, Lisa and Rosewho have their own role as the visual, main rapper, main dancer and main vocalist, although they all play the role of the others repeatedly due to the great talent they have.

Jennie (Instagram photo)

The band debuted on August 8, 2016 under the record and talent agency, YG Entertainment.

Rosé (Instagram photo)

The young women became the first Korean artists to perform at the festival Coachella in 2019, while this year they attended for the second time to headline the show.

BLACKPINK’s most famous songs

-How do you like that?

-Pink Venom

– Shut Down

– Ddu Du Ddu Du

– Kill this love

– As if it’s your last

– Boombayah

– Lovesick girls

– Pretty savage

