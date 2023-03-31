South Korea.- After years of waiting for the solo debut of Jisoo from BLACKPINKtonight the most beautiful singer in the Korean industry released his first solo album‘I‘, and with its title track, ‘flowers‘, the artist is already a trend.

BLACKPINK is a south korean group made up of four girls Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Roséwho have broken records with each of their hits, positioning themselves as ‘the biggest girl group in the world‘ and of course, like the queens of the genre.

After almost 7 years in the music industry, the band of k pop has broken several stereotypes, and has established itself as one of the most famous bands in the world.

And it is that despite the fact that BLACKPINK’s music is so good, the four members have stood out on their own, since they had all made their solo debut for some time, while Jisoo was waiting to shine alone in the industry. musical, since in the past managed to succeed as an actress with the leading role in the series DisneySnowdrop.

The first of the girls to release her solo album was lead rapper and Chanel ambassador Jennie with her song titled as ‘ONLY‘, in the year 2018. While rose debuted in March 2021 with his album ‘-R-‘, which includes two songs, ‘On the ground’ and ‘Gone’.

For his part, smooth He arrived to sweep as a solo artist half a year after Rosé, with his songs ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’, which quickly managed to break records.

However, tonight it was Jisoo who made history with his solo albumbeing the most anticipated of the four members of BLACKPINK, and the one with the most pre-orders, even beating his own group.

Regarding the album, YG Entertainment, representatives of the artists, announced that the music video for ‘flowers‘ by Jisoo is the one has the highest production cost in the history of BLACKPINK.

“The music video for ‘FLOWER’, with the highest production cost in BLACKPINK’s history, was shot with a movie camera for all locations in the US.”

About the title track ‘FLOWER’, it’s a song that becomes addictive being a dance song, where the lyrics and Jisoo’s voice come together perfectly to create a magnificent melody.

While the second song, ‘All eyes on me’, shows us Jisoo’s incredible vocal power, mixed with guitar and drums, something that makes clear the singing ability that the 28-year-old artist possesses.

Within 15 minutes of its release, the music video for ‘FLOWER’ managed to reach just over three million views on the YouTube platform.

Without a doubt, the night of this Thursday, March 30, will be more than unforgettable for the millions of BLINKS that the group has.