Mexico.- Last night, Wednesday April 26, the legendary band kpop Girly, BLACKPINKmade the stadium tremble sun forum in Mexico City during his first concert in Aztec territory and in a Latin American country.

The successful South Korean group is made up of four talented and beautiful women, they are Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Roséwho with only six years of experience in the music industry have positioned themselves as the most successful band worldwide and the k pop queens.

That is why it is not surprising that the tickets to see the artists in Mexico were sold out only in their pre-sale, which caused them to announce a second date for today, April 27.

Yesterday’s concert was attended by 65,000 people, who undoubtedly enjoyed the mythical presentation that BLACKPINK gave at the stadium in the country’s capital, filling the place with shouts and ovations.

During the show, the girls showed that they put a lot of effort into rehearsals and planning the show, since the four of them They tried to speak a little Spanishtrying to ensure that they love the BLINKS from Mexico.

However, Jennie, the main rapper of the group, captured the special attention of a large part of the fandom by using his translator to dedicate a couple of words to his beloved audience.

Apparently, the actress of the upcoming series released by HBO‘the idol‘, he wanted to communicate effectively with his fans and so I use the translator from your cell phone.

“It’s my first time in Mexico”said the interpreter of ‘SOLO’, something that the public immediately applauded, so the video taken by a fan has become a trend on social networks, at the moment it has collected almost 16 thousand likes.

“No my God, this is so much for me”, “Oh, I love her”, “My Latino people”, “Mexico loves Jennie”, are some of the most prominent comments in the post.