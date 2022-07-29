K-pop group Blackpink released the music video of Ready for Lovea new song developed in collaboration with the smartphone video game PUBG Mobile. The song was first presented in

The Virtual

, the inaugural concert within the video game, which took place last weekend around the world, and which will be repeated for the last time this weekend, on 30 and 31 August. Players who log in to PUBG Mobile they will be able to watch the interactive show, wave Blackpink’s glow sticks, float weightlessly in ethereal bubbles and play various mini-games, all while enjoying some of Blackpink’s most iconic hits with gigantic avatars of the stars themselves. There are special sets of outfits based on the looks worn by Blackpink members during each of the songs on the concert lineup, which will allow players to impersonate their favorite songs from the band. These include: Set DDU-DU DDU-DU, Set Kill This Love, Set How You Like That, Set Ready For Love. The Lovesick Girls set can also be obtained by completing the daily in-game missions. In addition, it will be possible to access the new Blackpink Voice Pack, with voice commands never heard before from all four stars, for use on the battlefield.