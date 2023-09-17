‘Born Pink Tour’ comes to an end this September. BLACKPINK, The South Korean musical group reported that the last two dates of its tour will take place in its homeland to close an era in 2023. The idols They have been active since October of last year and in 2022 they began their ‘Born Pink Tour’ after having made a great comeback with the album of the same name.

After achieving success with their album, the girls from the Asian country have visited many places during this long trip and have connected with Blink on a deeper level. If you want to know all the details about the final concert that the South Korean musical group will have, keep reading this note so you know where you can see it ONLINE.

BLACKPINK, final concert of the ‘Born Pink’ tour

When is BLACKPINK’s last concert on the ‘Born Pink Tour’?

Through their official social networks, BLACKPINK announced the final two dates of their ‘Born Pink Tour’. The all-female group will perform in Seoul as part of the final dates of this tour. On September 16 and 17, the last concerts of this musical group that has captivated millions of fans around the world will take place.

‘Blackpink’ final concert in South Korea on September 17. Photo: Capture of X Blackpink

What time does BLACKPINK’s last concert on the ‘Born Pink Tour’ start?

While day 1 of the encore in Seoul will begin at 7:00 pm (KST) on Sunday, September 17, the second and final date will begin an hour earlier. If you plan to follow the concert live online, check the schedule adjusted to your country’s clock in this list:

BLACKPINK, online encore concert from Seoul in Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras: 3.00 am on Sunday, September 17

3.00 am on Sunday, September 17 BLACKPINK, online encore concert from Seoul in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 4.00 am on Sunday, September 17

4.00 am on Sunday, September 17 BLACKPINK, online encore concert from Seoul in Bolivia, Chile and Venezuela: 5.00 am on Sunday, September 17

5.00 am on Sunday, September 17 BLACKPINK, online encore concert from Seoul in Brazil and Argentina: 6.00 am on Sunday, September 17

6.00 am on Sunday, September 17 BLACKPINK, online encore concert from Seoul in Spain:11.00 am on Sunday, September 17.

Four South Korean women make up the musical group Blackpink. Photo: LR/YG composition

Where to watch BLACKPINK’s final concert LIVE ONLINE?

Only the second of the two dates mentioned will have online transmission. Helive streamwill be global in scope and will be available to all BLINK, as BLACKPINK fans are called, for Weverse Concerts. Of course, for all those who have a membership in the official fanclub and pay the respective ticket price.

The final concert of ‘Blackpink’ will be broadcast on Weverse Concerts. Photo: Capture Weverse Concerts

How to watch BLACKPINK’s final concert LIVE on Weverse Live?

So that you can see the concert of the South Korean musical group, we leave you these steps so that you can follow them to the letter and not miss a minute of BLACKPINK.

-You must be registered on Weverse. If you don’t have a user yet, you can create one through the Weverse app or website with your Google email, X account (formerly Twitter) or Apple ID.

-Weverse is not in Spanish for now, but it is in English and Korean. If you do not know these languages, we recommend that you enter through the website so that you can use Google’s automatic translator.

-Once your user has been created in Weverse, enter the Weverse Shop through the app or the website.

-Head to the BLACKPINK community. You will see the options for Global, United States, and Japan. If you’re in countries other than the US and Japan, go to Global.

-Click ‘LIVE’.

-The option to buy a ticket for the online broadcast of the final ‘Born Pink’ concert in Seoul will be released. As the item will indicate, the transmission will be in HD and in a single view.

-Click ‘BUY NOW’ and pay by the means that best suits you (PayPal, MasterCard, Visa, Mercado Pago, etc.).

-The ticket costs 51.10 US dollars (189.62 Peruvian soles, according to the exchange rate as of September 16).

-Once you have purchased your ticket through Weverse Shop, go to Weverse Concerts and validate your entry, always with the same user. The button to connect to the live stream will be visible one hour before the show starts.

-You can only buy your ticket to see BLACKPINK’s final concert in Seoul up to two hours before the live show begins.

