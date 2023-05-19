The rumors of a romance among the members of bts and BLACKPINK have been circulating on social media and media for several years, but recently a series of posts caused controversy. leaked images where the alleged courtship between Jennie and Taehyungbetter known as V.

It was last Wednesday, May 17, that a video all over the Internet where apparently, two well-known k pop idols They are shown walking hand in hand through the streets of Paris.

This video sparked speculation about a relationship beyond friendship among the famous South Korean singers, something that has caused a stir among their fans through social networks, BLINK and ARMY.

And it is that the followers of both bands that wear the crown of the k-pop genre began to do research to further feed the rumor, discovering that the couple would wear matching necklaces.

However, despite the fact that V and the interpreter of ‘ONLY‘ have not come out to issue statements, their record agencies issued a release.

This same Thursday, the agency responsible for V, Hybeand the company where Jennie became an idol, YG Entertainment, made an official publication stating that they are unaware of the sentimental status of their artists.

“We do not know because it is about the private life of the artists,” published both talent agencies, so that everyone continues to question the sentimental situation of the singers.

It is important to note that this is not the first nor the only time that Jennie and Tae are thought to live a Romancesince in the year 2021 and in 2022 the rumor began to gain more strength, although at that time YG and Hybe flatly denied the speculation, something that they now say they do not know.

The situation keeps ARMY and BLINK very anxious, and they have even started to hate each other, something that unfortunately Jennie is also facing due to the cruel messages that BTS fans leave her on her social media accounts.

VIDEO. K-pop: They assure that Jennie from BLACKPINK and V from BTS have a romantic relationship

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp