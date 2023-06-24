A group of electricians works on a power tower in the city of Cancun. JANET SCHWARTZ (Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The State of Quintana Roo, one of Mexico’s tourist enclaves, is in the dark. The Association of Hotels of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Islas Mujeres have claimed from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) the handful of power outages that they have suffered in recent days amid maximum temperatures that reach up to 40 degrees. “The direct effects are in different aspects, including the interruption of the drinking water supply that depends on high-voltage electricity for its operation. The requirement of the CFE is that it provide an immediate solution, modernizing its equipment and facilities,” the agency said in a statement.

They also request the intervention of the State Governor, Mara Lezama Espinosa, before the federal authorities for the prompt solution of this problem that is affecting the economy and tourist image for which they work every day for the well-being of the general population of these destinations. “We emphasize that we are a world-class tourist destination, in the same way that the essential services of electricity and water supply must be,” the letter concludes.

This energetic call is added to the previous statements made by Eduardo Martínez, leader of the Caribbean Business Coordinating Council, who considered the issue of blackouts that are being experienced both in Quintana Roo and in various parts of the country as a red flag. “Indeed, it is a red light that must be addressed not only because of the issue of heat waves, but also because of the issue of productivity, because you need to have guaranteed energy to be able to be productive,” the business leader commented last Wednesday. to local media.

The Association of Entrepreneurs of Quintana Roo has estimated the losses due to the interruption of electrical service in the State in the last 10 days at 500 million pesos. The businessman assured that to the technical defects is added the affectation in the operation of the companies, by not being able to provide the products or services they sell normally.

The heat wave and the use of electrical air conditioning and refrigeration devices thus caused a state of emergency in the transmission network of the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace), whose reserve margin was reduced to the operating minimum of 6%, when the performance optimum must be maintained at a minimum of 10% in the network. The CFE has not given further details about these electrical failures.

With the arrival of more than 2.5 million international tourists a year, Cancun and the rest of the Yucatan peninsula is one of the country’s tourist jewels. Paradoxically, this area is also one of the most vulnerable when there is high electricity demand. in the country, due to the few transmission lines compared to other regions of the country such as the Bajío or the center of the territory.

The area is shaken from time to time with serious problems that affect tourism, such as the war that unionized taxi drivers waged long ago with the platforms that offer service via cell phone. Taxi drivers’ outages left the city paralyzed at times in January and sparked altercations with tourists, who needed law enforcement to get to the airport. The matter escalated and forced the US government, whose citizens are the majority of visitors to the peninsula, to warn of the danger that the tension between taxi drivers and the government was causing in the area.

Violence is another of the reasons that is endangering an area that lives on tourist income. In recent months, the local news has reported shootings that have taken place at luxury hotels and beaches. Drug trafficking, with all its fire potential, is penetrating a territory that was once an oasis in Mexico.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country