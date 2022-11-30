The most recent calculations by RTE, the entity that manages the electricity grid in France, have sent a cold current down the back of President Emmanuel Macron and have filled industrialists, merchants, hoteliers and households with concern. According to the TEN, there is a “high risk” of blackouts during the second half of January if France faces a wave of icy cold, such as those that usually occur in those days.

It is terrifying to imagine Paris, the City of Light, plunged into darkness and – most seriously – with the heating systems turned off in the dead of winter. Businesses, trains, telecommunication networks, industries, offices, hotels, museums and homes would be affected. And all this in a nation that, for more than half a century, has lived proud of its energy sovereignty, largely due to a solid and reliable network of more than fifty nuclear plants.

The problem is focused precisely on those plants. Of the 56 nuclear facilities that generate electricity, 26 are out of service, undergoing maintenance, and several of them will fail to meet the deadlines to return to operation. It is clear then that the essence of the problem has nothing to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine or with the decision of Vladimir Putin’s government to cut off natural gas to Europe.

In fact, as the Kremlin threatened to suspend this pumping months ago, the countries of the European Union acquired huge stocks in the United States, Norway and Qatar and, by the beginning of November, in the European reserve tanks there was already enough gas to pass the winter.

The problem in France is that thermal plants that work with natural gas barely generate 11% of the required electricity. Instead, nuclear plants are responsible for more than 60 percent. The rest is produced by the hydroelectric system (10%), solar plants (9%), wind turbines (8%) and the remaining 2%, systems to process biomass.

President Emmanuel Macron and his predecessor, the socialist François Hollande, have always posed as promoters of wind generation, while pledging with environmentalists to reduce dependence on nuclear generation. But reality shows that, in recent years, in France the generation from wind turbines has barely increased a few points, up to the current 8%, very far from what was achieved in Spain, where wind generation supplies close to 40% of the needs.

Maintenance and delays

That 26 of the 56 French nuclear plants operated by the EDF company (Electricity of France) are stopped, is not a problem in itself. These are planned maintenance that should not imply a risk of blackouts with the arrival of the harshest of winter. The problem lies in delays: Four of the 15 overhaul and repair plants scheduled to reopen in December will not be ready before February. And half a dozen more, called to be active in January, will only be active in March.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France. Photo: Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP

“The delays in the maintenance of some of the reactors – the RTE said last week – make it unlikely to achieve the necessary availability” to minimize the risks of cuts. With so many plants out of operation just when cold temperatures are going to boost demand for space heaters, the system will be two or three weeks, if not longer, on the brink of the abyss.

Based on the experience of many winters, Experts know that when an icy cold snap hits, each additional degree Celsius drop triggers consumption by an additional 2,400 MWan amount equivalent to the consumption of a city like Marseille at rush hour.

With so many nuclear plants out of service, it is very likely that, at a given moment, the demand cannot be met by the system and the RTE will be forced to schedule outages to prevent the network from collapsing. “If necessary, these cuts would occur in high consumption slots, between 8 in the morning and 1 in the afternoon, and between 6 in the afternoon and 8 at night,” explained the RTE.

Programmed rationing may not be applied to hospitals, clinics, defense services or strategic industries. For the rest, including telecommunications services and the train and metro system, the cut will be applied. “And that includes individuals in homes, businesses and offices,” according to Jean-Paul Roubin, a spokesman for the RTE.

Several factors have conspired to make maintenance difficult. The first is that some of the plants are very old and the technologies they use, even if they have been partially updated, make preventive checks and repairs increasingly difficult.

The second reason is that safety demands, already considerable at the beginning of the last decade, increased after the terrible accident at the Japanese plant in Fukushima in March 2011.

“The slightest fissure forces the reactor to stop, even if it is not related to the heart of the plant but, for example, to a cooling pipe that only comes into operation in an emergency,” a familiar engineer explained to EL TIEMPO. with maintenance operations.

But, in addition, the engineers, technicians and operators who work in it are subject to a special regime of working hours. “They cannot exceed these hours due to the risks of radiation exposure, because even if that radiation is minimal, the health regulations force them to be sent to rest without being able to work overtime,” added the same source. “In these conditions – she concluded – it is impossible to speed up maintenance”.

Added to all this are protest movements decreed in October and November by the EDF unions, which implied further delays in the maintenance schedule. Rightly, in the face of this confluence of problems, the French media have talked about l’orage parfait, the perfect storm.

Photo of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris (France), lit.

The cost to Macron



If France faces a onslaught of low temperatures between mid-January and early February, there will almost certainly be rationing. And it is also almost certain that President Macron will pay a high political cost. Questions are already raining down from the right-wing opposition.

They charge him that, like his predecessor, Hollande – to whom Macron was Finance Minister – he bet against nuclear. In the campaign for his first presidential term, at the beginning of 2017, and in his first years in the Élysée Palace, he winked at left-wing environmentalists and committed to a gradual dismantling of nuclear plants that, according to Hollande’s program inherited by Macron, meant closing several plants and, by 2025, halving dependence on nuclear.

In 2018, the French president began to change his mind, seeing that it would not be easy to replace nuclear reactors with wind turbines, so the goal of halving nuclear dependency was postponed until 2035. However, Macron authorized the closure in 2020 of two reactors at the Fessenheim power station, near the border with Germany, which are sorely needed today.

According to the former president of the National Assembly and an expert on the nuclear issue, Bernard Accoyer, Macron was not only wrong to close those reactors that were “in good condition”, but also “decided to stop the Astrid experimental project for a 4G reactor, the nuclear future that uses waste from plants from previous generations as fuel.

Macron is also charged that, last June, when the maintenance delays were already evident, he said that there was no need to fear cuts “because if there is a lack of energy, we will buy what is necessary.” But that has not been so easy. The natural supplier that is Germany, so dependent on Russian gas that it now lacks, has been reluctant to guarantee that supply to France.

Largely because of the political decision to languish the nuclear park, France ceased to be self-sufficient in energy generation. Between 2010 and 2015, the country only needed to import electricity from its neighbors about 10 days a year. For 2021, it was 78 days. In 2022 there are already 220 days.

In his re-election campaign earlier this year, Macron confirmed his shift from anti-nuclear to pro-nuclear, announcing a program to build a dozen small, state-of-the-art power plants. The problem is that this plan will hardly show its first results in 8 or 10 years.

In their defense, it must be said that, during the past decades, and especially after the Fukushima disaster, there were plenty of arguments to abandon nuclear electricity generation. While nuclear plants emit trace amounts of CO2, radioactive waste poses a risk of contamination, not to mention the catastrophic and long-lasting effects of an accident like Fukushima.

After that tragedy, Germany closed 8 reactors and decided not to build more. This year, due to the Russian gas crisis, it has paid a high price by being forced to put a good part of its thermal plants to work with coal, the most polluting of fossil fuels. Although more slowly, France wanted to follow a similar path, and this winter, it may pay dearly for it.

The lessons for Colombia are clear: any energy transition process, such as the one proposed by the government of Gustavo Petro for the country to one day abandon coal, oil and gas, must be structured in the long term and with solutions clearly defined in time and duly financed. The opposite would be exposing the country to crises equal to or worse than those currently hitting the European continent.

