Juarez City.- Tonight, residents of the Hermenegildo Galeana neighborhood were left without electricity since this afternoon.

A transformer blew out on Zihuatanejo Street, in front of the Nuestra Señora de Lourdes parish.

“We have been without power for several hours. It went out in the afternoon and it’s already nighttime and the entire neighborhood is in darkness,” said one affected neighbor.

A crew from the Federal Electricity Commission is working on replacing the transformer.