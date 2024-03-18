São Paulo has already recorded 3 power outages in the last 4 days; causes will be investigated

Residents of several neighborhoods in the central region of São Paulo reported, on social media, problems with power outages this Monday (March 18, 2024). There are complaints of power outages in neighborhoods such as Higienópolis, Consolação, Santa Cecília, Bela Vista and Vila Buarque.

The problem even affected the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo, located in Vila Buarque. In a note, the institution reported that it was without electricity and had to reschedule procedures. “Outpatient care and exams had to be postponed and will be rescheduled later. The hospital is being powered by generators in the hospitalization and emergency areas.”.

According to Enel, the concessionaire responsible for energy in the city, the interruption in energy supply was caused by an incident in the underground network that serves the Higienópolis region.

“Distributor teams are working to identify the cause and carry out repairs. Enel adds that it is mobilizing generators to supply a hospital and other priority customers in the region”said Enel in a note.

This was the 3rd occurrence of a power outage in São Paulo in the last 4 days, a period in which the city has been facing a strong heat wave.

Last Friday (15th March), Congonhas Airport, in the south of São Paulo, lost power and needed suspend landing and takeoff operations for more than an hour.

Enel reported, at the time, that an incident in the electrical network that supplies the airport caused an interruption in the power supply at the terminal.

The concessionaire added that it carried out maneuvers on the network and acted to restore service. According to Enel, the causes of what happened are still to be investigated.

On Saturday (17 March), traders on Rua 25 de Março complained about a blackout in the central region.

The most serious blackout in the city of São Paulo was recorded on November 3, 2023, when 2.1 million customers of Enel were left without electricity in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. There have been cases in which homes and commercial establishments were left no light for days.

Because of this, in February this year, Enel was fined in R$ 165.8 million by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

According to the infraction notice, the concessionaire did not provide services adequately. The company only significantly activated its maintenance teams – its own and outsourced – on November 6, 3 days after a storm that knocked down trees and compromised the energy supply in several areas of the capital of São Paulo and the surrounding areas.

With information from Brazil Agency.