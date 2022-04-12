The competitions of the blue selections were suddenly blocked due to a blackout in the electrical system of the Riccione swimming pool. The failure occurred after 100 women’s backs and before 200 men’s backs. The competitions were suspended until 06.06. The technicians are immediately at work to restore the lights. After the fault was repaired, the races resumed with Rai live coverage.

At 33, Piero Codia, former European champion, also takes the 100 dolphins in 51 “65 after the age of 50 (tenth world time of 2022): he passes in 23” 76 and beats the double Olympic medalist Federico Burdisso (52 “04) and the short course world champion, Matteo Rivolta (52 ”16). The Friulian dolphinist after many years in Rome at the Aniene returned home, left from Azerbaijan and found new stimuli and desire to work hard, to the point of taking the European pass expected at 51 ”70 in the meantime. The time limit for the World Championships was 51 ”10, but with this time trial he helps to qualify the mixed 4×100 relay after Ceccon backstroke, Martinenghi breaststroke and Miressi freestyle. Margherita Panziera (Fama) Margherita Panziera (Fama) Before taking the 200, Margherita wins the 100 backstroke in 1’00 ”25 for 8 cents on an increasingly mature and aware Silvia Scalia since she moved to Verona with Giunta. The Lecco is already qualified in the 50 backstroke for the World Championships and she still has to work a little more to become the third Italian after Panziera and Zofkova to swim the Olympic specialty under the minute. Her personal is exactly two tenths of today’s time of 1’00 “3. Margherita, on the other hand, prepares for her race with this reference today and in the meantime qualifies for the European Championships having hit the time limit of 1’00 ”2. Federica Toma is third without even the personal of 1’00 “69.