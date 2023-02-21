A sudden blackout interrupts the joint press conference of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a few seconds. Given the times of war, some journalists in the hall stand up, frightened by the sudden darkness. when the lights came back on, which went out for a handful of seconds, in the absence of the simultaneous tradition of the Ukrainian president’s words, the prime minister improvised as a translator and reproduced a question from an Italian journalist in English, jokingly adding: “Worker president”, and laughing about it with Zelensky.