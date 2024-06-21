In BiH, Montenegro and two other Balkan countries, the power went out almost completely

Large-scale power outages occurred in Montenegro, as well as in neighboring Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia, in the Dalmatia region.

General Director of the Montenegrin Electricity Transmission System (CGES), Ivan Asanovic, clarified that electricity was lost throughout the country, except for the north. “CGES, in cooperation with colleagues from neighboring countries, is working to solve the problem and ensure energy supplies to all consumers in Montenegro,” he assured.

In Budva and Podgorica, power supply was restored. Hospitals in the region operated without interruption using generators.

International Internet Monitoring Service NetBlocks reported that a major Internet outage was also recorded in Montenegro.

“The data shows widespread disruptions to Internet communications in Montenegro, coupled with power outages,” the report said.

Cause of massive power outage became failure of power distribution networks, which occurred against the backdrop of high temperatures in the region. The Minister of Energy and Mining Industry of Montenegro, Sasa Mujovic, noted that regional operators have been mobilized to solve the problem.

“Consumption has increased sharply due to high temperatures. It is impossible to say with certainty when the situation will normalize,” the head of the department said.

National Television of Croatia HRT clarified that most of the Adriatic coast of the country was without power. In particular, traffic lights in Split did not work, and emergency sirens could be heard on the streets.

Temperatures in the Western Balkans will reach 40 degrees

According to meteorological services, temperatures in the region on June 22 could reach 40 degrees. In this regard, Serbia warned residents of the country that most of the territory of the republic will be subject to a red level of weather danger.

A red weather alert indicates extremely dangerous weather conditions that threaten the lives of animals and people. There may also be problems with power supply and transportation.