Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/26/2024 – 21:22

The center of São Paulo recorded a power outage on the afternoon of this Thursday, 26th, which has been extending throughout the night. The lack of light is concentrated in the Republic region, and also in points such as Avenida Ipiranga, Barão de Itapetininga, Praça Júlio de Mesquita, Rua Helvetia and Rua Ana Cintra.

In a statement, Enel, the company responsible for distributing electricity in the city, informs that it has had teams in operation since 4:40 pm to “identify the origin of the incident and restore the energy supply” to residents of the addresses mentioned.

“The company is also mobilizing generators to supply energy distribution, while technicians work to identify and definitively resolve the fault,” Enel said in the statement.

Residents of the Santa Cecília neighborhood, also in the central region, reported a power outage on Rua das Palmeiras. When asked, Enel said that some addresses in the neighborhood are also part of the set of points that were affected by the blackout.

Residents used social media to comment on the lack of power. “In Santa Cecília there are blocks without electricity.”, said a user on the Bluesky platform.

“Enel is once again causing disruption in the center of São Paulo, leaving the Republic region, Copan and surrounding areas without electricity. What a situation, friends!”, vented another user.