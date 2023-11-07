Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 18:51

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) denied that he will present a proposal to charge residents to pay for the burial of electrical grid wires in São Paulo. Last Friday, the 3rd, a storm caused the fall of hundreds of trees in the city, knocking out the electricity supply in a large part of the capital – more than 2 million addresses were left without electricity.

“Under no circumstances will we have a tax in São Paulo. The taxpayer already pays an amount on his energy bill. We will use part of this resource to bury wires. If anyone wants to present a project in their region, the City Hall is willing to contribute to speeding up the burial of wires in the city”, said the mayor in an interview with GloboNews on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 7th.

The mayor stated that his statements were taken out of context on Monday night, 6th, in a press conference at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, alongside governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), after meeting with the director of the National Electric Energy Agency ( Aneel), Sandoval de Araújo Feitosa, and representatives of concessionaires, including Enel, responsible for energy supply in the capital. “They took this recording out of context, which goes a little further, but I don’t want to be controversial,” said Nunes.

“The City Hall will never do it, I never thought about doing it, there is no chance of stipulating a mandatory fee. The fee would have to be sent to the Chamber. It doesn’t have that. There are no minutes, there is no discussion about this.”

Burying cables is one of the most appropriate solutions to avoid widespread blackouts on stormy days, according to experts. The city of São Paulo has only 7% of its electrical network underground, according to the State Public Services Regulatory Agency (Arsesp). In 2018, a City Hall project planned to bury 65.2 km of wires and remove around 3,000 poles by 2018, but the goal was later postponed to 2024.

The mayor stated that Tuesday’s clarifications were not a setback and that the proposal to apply an optional fee had been presented by Enel to groups of residents who wanted to speed up the process. “Under no circumstances (was it a retreat). We have already been discussing mechanisms for burying wires in the city. We had several meetings. Concessionaires refuse to make this expense, to make this investment. One of the proposals that Enel had brought since last year was to propose that people could subscribe and make payments. The City Council could use part of the resources to encourage”, he said.

“Maybe I used the wrong term. When you talk about a fee, you talk about an obligation. You have to send it to the Chamber. It becomes a law. That won’t exist. As long as I’m mayor, there won’t be a fee for this.”

Legal issue limits distributors’ liability

Ricardo Nunes stated that he is unable to require utilities to ground the wires. By municipal law, the distributor would be obliged to bury its cables, but there is a legal impediment for the rule to be complied with, explained Nunes. As the concession of the energy distribution service is federal, the providers use a court decision that exempts them from complying with the municipal standard. “If there hadn’t been this court decision, we would already be doing this grounding work,” says Nunes.

Heavy rains left at least eight people dead in the state. More than 40 municipalities, including the capital of São Paulo, had incidents of falling trees. There were more than 2 thousand calls for incidents according to civil defense and the Fire Department throughout the State.