Power outages in the state occurred early this Saturday (19.Aug); outage lasted about an hour and a half

The new blackout in the metropolitan area of ​​Fortaleza early this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) was due to a failure in the substation of the Enelinformed the Eletrobras through note. Enel stated that the cause of the blackout will be investigated by chef (Sao Francisco Hydro Electric Company).

The energy shortage reached 44 cities in the State of Ceará. Residents were without power for an hour and a half. Service began to be restored around 6 am.

According to Eletrobras, the blackout started at 4:28 am, as a result of a “defect in the Pici 2 substation, in a sector under the responsibility of Enel Ceará”.

“The substation is shared between Eletrobras Chesf and the distributor Enel Ceará, in which the 69kV sector is the responsibility of Enel Ceará and the highest voltage sector (230 kV), the responsibility of Eletrobras Chesf”declared the company.

In a note, Enel said that the interruption in the supply of energy was due to a “disarm on the line of the transmission company that serves Ceará”just like a “disconnection in its 69 KV transmission line”.

“Disconnection in the distribution network is a normal process of protection of the electrical system, which occurs after some fluctuation in the network”declared the company.

The company also stated that “works together with Chesf to determine the dynamics of events”.

Here is the full statement from Eletrobras:

“Eletrobras clarifies that the shutdown that took place this Saturday (19.Aug), at 4:28 am, in the metropolitan region of Fortaleza, originated from a defect in the Pici 2 substation, in the sector under the responsibility of Enel Ceará. The substation is shared between Eletrobras Chesf and the distributor Enel Ceará, in which the 69kV sector is the responsibility of Enel Ceará and the highest voltage sector (230 kV), the responsibility of Eletrobras Chesf. The problem occurred in the 69kV sector, therefore, under the responsibility of Enel Ceará. Immediately after the shutdown, Eletrobras Chesf reported the availability of all its assets to the National System Operator, proceeding with the restoration of the 230kV sector, shortly after authorization by Enel Ceará.”

Here is the full statement from Enel:

“Enel Distribuição Ceará clarifies that, after a trip on the line of the transmission company that serves Ceará, the company identified a shutdown also on its 69 KV transmission line, which caused the interruption in the supply of energy to some customers in the regions metropolitan area and Fortaleza this morning. Disconnection in the distribution network is a normal process of protection of the electrical system, which occurs after some fluctuation in the network. Enel gradually restored power to all customers in just over an hour, until 5:57 am, and is working together with Chesf to determine the dynamics of the events”.