Fire on transmission lines left about 40% of the country without power

Argentina recorded on Wednesday (1.Mar.2023) an interruption in the supply of electricity that affected 40% of the country and around 20 million people. The blackout affected the provinces of Santa Fe, Mendoza, Córdoba, San Luis, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Catamarca, Formosa, Salta, La Rioja and Jujuy, as well as much of the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. The information is from the newspaper La Nación.

According to Argentine authorities, the cause of the incident was a fire that reached power transmission lines in a pasture area in the cities of Campana and General Rodríguez.

According to La Nación, sources in the energy sector said that the reason for the fire could have been caused by the heat and drought this summer. In the fire places they were Temperatures of 35°C were recorded.

Due to the risks of the flames, the company Nucleoeléctrica Argentina chose to decommission the Atucha 1 nuclear power plant, located 100 km from Buenos Aires.

Later, in your Twitter profilethe company informed that the dismissal was motivated by factors “external”.

“We clarify that the massive interruption of the energy supply that occurred this afternoon was not caused by the Atucha I Nuclear Power Plant, but rather by faults in the interconnected system. Due to this external inconvenience, the Atucha I was taken out of service and is now in a safe stop”said the company.

The chain event, in turn, deregulated the Argentine interconnection system (SADI, in Spanish), the electrical network that interconnects different regions of the country. About 6 million homes were left without electricity.

Around 4 pm (Brasília time), the tablethe company that manages the national electricity market in Argentina, presented a fall sharp in the records of electrical usage. The system demand pointed to 26,570 MW (megawatts).

The Argentine government informed, around 19:00h, that the electricity transmission lines affected were already in service. Until 23:25 on Wednesday, Cammesa indicated 22,926 MW.

Argentina’s Secretary of Energy reports to the Ministry of Economy. The portfolio holder, Sergio Massa, requested an investigation by the Justice to find out the causes of the fire.

“We want the intent of the two major fires to be investigated, which can be classified as the crime of FIRE AND DAMAGE, and which left thousands of Argentines without electricity service”, wrote the minister in letter.

The power outage interrupted rail service in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area. The Argentine rail network is one of the largest in the world and the most extensive in Latin America. The Roca and Sarmiento lines were completely stopped and passengers had to continue on foot.

#TrenRoca all services interrupted due to lack of electrical supply 🔴#TrenSarmiento with delays and cancellations due to lack of electrical supply 🟠# Subs all lines with delays due to lack of electrical supply 🟡 pic.twitter.com/iCP9AmReY4 — AMBA Transport (@AmbaTransporte) March 1, 2023

On Twitter, users also recorded traffic lights not working and streets completely dark because of the power outage.