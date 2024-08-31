A blackout is currently affecting several neighborhoods in São Paulo. Enel Distribuição São Paulo stated in a note on its website that an incident in the transmission system affected the supply of electricity to the distributor’s customers late in the afternoon of this Saturday, the 31st.

The company also says in the statement that the transmission system does not belong to the company.

The company announced that it is working with remote maneuvers on the network to reduce the number of customers affected in the eastern and northern regions of the concession area.

Enel advises customers to prioritize the company’s digital channels to report power outages.



#Blackout #hits #neighborhoods #incident #transmission #system #affected #supply #Enel