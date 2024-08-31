Enel says a failure in the power transmission network, which is not owned by the company, impacted supply in some neighborhoods; Eletrobras substation stopped working

Dozens of neighborhoods in São Paulo are in the dark early this Saturday evening (Aug 31, 2024) due to a blackout. Residents in the east and north zones of the capital were left without power after a failure in the power transmission system.

According to the Enel Sao Paulothe region’s energy distributor, there was an incident in the transmission network – which does not belong to the company – that affected the energy supply to its customers late this afternoon.

THE ONS (National Electric System Operator), which coordinates and operates the transmission system, explained that there was an interruption of electrical load of approximately 870 MW at 5:31 pm.

The outage was caused by the shutdown of all equipment at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras. Due to the incident, there was an interruption in the supply to Enel’s concession areas served by the Norte and Miguel Reale substations.

“The ONS is still awaiting information from agents to analyze the cause. The ONS and agent teams are dedicated to resuming service to society safely, as quickly as possible.”he informed.

Enel SP said that its teams are carrying out remote maneuvers on the power grid to reduce the number of customers impacted by the blackout and gradually resume supply.

Electricity is supplied in three stages. Power plants, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric plants, generate the energy. This energy is then transported to the consumer centers through the transmission system, which includes lines and substations. Then, it is up to local distributors to transport this energy to homes through their low-voltage networks.

It was in the 2nd stage, the transmission stage, that the problem occurred. As a result, the energy did not reach Enel’s grid to be distributed.

THE Poder360 contacted Eletrobras to ask for an explanation about the incident at the substation, but had not received a response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated as soon as a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

THE Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) reported that it is monitoring the process of restoring loads in contact with the teams from the responsible companies. “The event will be subject to inspection by Aneel to identify the causes and determine responsibilities”he stated.