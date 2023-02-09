Blackout for Twitter: Unable to post new tweets. What happened

Tens of thousands of Twitter users have reported technical issues on the platform. The problem is that users are unable to post new tweets.

Just today, Twitter has in fact begun tests to extend the number of characters in posts up to 4,000. But according to the website Down detector users would be experiencing several problems. There have been 45,000 reports so far.

According to the website The InformationTwitter’s major shareholder and CEO Elon Musk has asked the platform’s teams to hold off all development pending resolution of the issues. In fact, the impediment to directing user requests to the correct destination would depend on the changes in progress.

For about an hour, users were unable to log into Twitter, send messages, and follow new users. It happened around 11pm Italian time. Users who tried to post a tweet would get a message saying, “Sorry, we’re unable to post your tweet.”

Since Elon Musk acquired the platform, Twitter has presented various problems, up until the blackout yesterday, February 8th. Months ago, former Twitter employees had signaled that the platform would face multiple problems, given that Musk has effectively eliminated control over network security to cut costs.