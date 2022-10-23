Home page politics

Olaf Lindner, President of Federal Police Directorate 11, in conversation with the dpa. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

In times of the energy crisis, concerns about a “blackout” increase among the population. The federal police are also preparing for the scenario of a widespread power failure.

Berlin – The Ukraine war not only means new tasks and deployment scenarios for the Bundeswehr – special forces of the Federal Police are also preparing themselves for difficult times within Germany. “We have increased our staying power,” said the President of the Federal Police Directorate 11, Olaf Lindner, the dpa on Sunday (October 23).

“For example, it’s about being able to act for as long as possible in the event of a cyber attack on the power supply in Berlin,” he explained. Because if the power goes out, the petrol pump at the gas station, for example, will no longer work either. “We’ve massively increased our reserves again,” said Lindner. There is a “minimum standard in terms of staying power” for the entire federal police force.

Blackout preparations: Federal police see themselves prepared – “completely new political attention”

“Hybrid threats and risks to critical infrastructure have always been an issue for us and for other professionals,” said Lindner at the same time. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) has also been dealing with the question of how Germany is prepared in the event of a long-term, widespread power blackout for many years.

The only new thing is that for these and other questions about critical infrastructure – triggered by the corona pandemic, the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley in 2021, the war in Ukraine and the most recent acts of sabotage against pipelines and the railways, “a completely new political give attention”.

Sabotage file: Federal police have “played through scenarios for many years”

The protection of systems on the high seas is not new for the special forces of the Federal Police, emphasized Lindner, who was formerly the commander of GSG 9. He said: “For many years we have run through scenarios such as attacks on gas platforms in the Baltic Sea.”

The GSG 9 and all other special forces of the federal police with a total of six offices at 40 locations are combined under the umbrella of Directorate 11 in Berlin, which was founded five years ago. These include police officers who ensure the security of German diplomats abroad. When it comes to protecting railway systems, which the Federal Police takes care of in coordination with Deutsche Bahn Group Security, the special forces support them with surveillance flights and a defusing service that is present at 15 locations in Germany. (dpa)