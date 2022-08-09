Two women illuminate the living room of their house with flashlights, in Barcelona in 2020. albert garcia

The arrival of the suffocating heat in summer, especially in certain regions of the country, shoots up electricity consumption and with it, the possibility of a dreaded blackout. A power outage never comes at a good time, but with today’s technology, you can avoid going back in time and start lighting candles all over your house and stay unplugged. What devices can get us out of trouble in case of a blackout at home?

A power station, when blackouts are frequent

If you live in an area where blackouts are frequent and of considerable duration, it may be worthwhile to consider purchasing a charging station. known as power stationthese are basically large rechargeable batteries but adapted for home use.

These bulky devices have all kinds of connectors (USB in its main variants), a cigarette lighter socket and, most importantly, conventional plugs. Logically, it is about keeping this device charged and stored to use it in the event of a blackout and placing it in a central area of ​​the home to connect those devices that are essential to us. Large-capacity models can be purchased on the market, such as the Anker 535 Powerhouse (which includes a lamp with a push button) or cheaper models such as the jackery 160.

Power stations are very popular in the world of motorhomes, but what is ignored is that they are very useful in the event of a blackout at home, since they maintain normality. It is important to note that these types of batteries cannot power high-consumption devices such as microwaves or conventional refrigerators.

Rechargeable lamp as an alternative to candles

The first thing that is missing during a power outage is light: you can be without internet or without music during the time of the blackout, but being in the dark is not a temporary alternative for anyone. Those who are not very young will remember how candles were used in houses, a not very comfortable and less safe solution in the times we live in. How to get light instantly and reliably and easily?

Rechargeable LED lamps are a very effective solution in the event of a blackout: simply locate them and turn them on to once again flood the room with light that is very close to that offered by light bulbs. In this case, they are powered by a battery that allows their use without the need for plugs and can be easily moved from one room to another. This simple solution it’s not expensive at all and can be the ultimate alternative to candles.

External portable batteries, always at hand

Whoever works outside the office and is forced to move from one point to another, knows that running out of battery in the mobile can be lethal and ruin the day; this user profile does not leave home without a power bank or portable battery that gives you security or those extra hours of use in the event that the day is extended. Well, this same function can be extended inside the house if there is a blackout: you can continue charging your mobile phone or any portable pocket device under any circumstance.

Its low cost and convenience have made it a highly demanded accessory and one that is used in a pinch. With such a wide offer… Which model to choose? The most advisable thing is to resort to the most current versions on the market, since they will offer more capacity and faster loading speed. A power bank of 10,000 mAh and fast charging connector, like the Duracell model, solves the ballot in case you need to charge your mobile or headphones; if what you want is to also charge the laptop, it will be necessary to opt for a power bank more capacity and charging power like Anker’s 737 Power Bank.

The mobile as a substitute for the router

Why have allusions been made to portable batteries if we have the problem at home? The answer is simple: the mobile will not lose the internet connection in the event of a blackout and we can take advantage of it to stay connected. This device can quickly become a wireless router that will serve several users at the same time, although its cost will depend on the rate you have contracted. Those who have an unlimited data plan will be able to use this function without worries; who have a number gigs contracted, they must be attentive to the volume of data.

To share the internet connection from the mobile, follow these steps: on a device Android, you need to swipe down from the top of the screen and tap “Access Point”; the displayed network and password will be the ones to be selected from the connecting device. On the iPhone you have to make sure that the option “Share internet” is activated in Settings/Mobile data/Personal hotspot, after which, just search for the device’s network and connect to it with the same password that has been configured.

